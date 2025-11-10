A massive fire broke out in Haryana's Gurugram today, November 10. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted on the top floor of Tower A at India Bull Centrum Park in Sector-103 on Dwarka Expressway. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and the fire brigade was rushed to the site. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. A video going viral on social media shows black smoke covering the skies as the top floor is engulfed in flames. Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Showroom in Haryana, 2 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot (Watch Videos).

Massive Blaze Erupts at India Bull Centrum Park in Gurugram

VIDEO | Gurugram: Fire erupts on the top floor of Tower A at India Bull Centrum Park, Sector-103 on Dwarka Expressway; fire brigade on site, no casualties reported. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/54vETHitfm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

