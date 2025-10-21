A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Gurugram, Haryana, early on Tuesday, October 21, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Videos shared by ANI show towering flames engulfing the shop as fire tenders battle to control the blaze. According to Fire Officer Narender Kumar, two fire vehicles were immediately dispatched to the spot after reports of the fire were received. He added that all fire stations have been put on standby, with additional vehicles called in to assist. Firefighters are currently working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Diwali 2025: Gurugram Bans Most Firecrackers, Allows Only Green Crackers for Limited Hours.

Massive Fire Erupts at Gurugram Showroom

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Fire Officer Narender Kumar says, "We received report of shops on fire. We immediately dispatched 2 vehicles. All fire stations have been put on standby and vehicles have been called in." https://t.co/Aug1APWmlG pic.twitter.com/4Ct48OXcfj — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

