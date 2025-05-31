In a disturbing incident in Pune’s Ambegaon Budruk, a 59-year-old man, Amol Arun Kulkarni, was caught on video urinating on a poster of Shivsrushti — a theme park honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident occurred around 3am on Saturday and was filmed by Sinhgad College students, who alerted members of the Maratha Seva Sangh. The group then informed police, who detained Kulkarni. Senior Inspector Savalaram Salgaonkar confirmed the arrest and said the motive behind the act remains unclear. The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage. Authorities are now investigating why Kulkarni was at the site at that hour and what led to the disrespectful act. Mumbai: Old Video of Loco Pilot Halting Local Train Midway To Urinate on Railway Tracks Goes Viral Again.

Pune Man Held for Urinating on Shivsrushti Poster

Pune Shocking Viral Video: 59-Year-Old Man Caught Urinating On Shivsrushti Poster In Ambegaon Budruk, Detained pic.twitter.com/hpIkHkGnaZ — Pune First (@Pune_First) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)