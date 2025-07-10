The Administration of Gurugram district issued an advisory advising all corporate offices and private institutions to allow Work-from-Home today, July 10. The advisory was issued to prevent traffic congestion in the city amid heavy rainfall in the district. The administration further said that Gurugram is on Orange alert after heavy rainfall of 133 mm in the last 12 hours, including 103 mm of rain in just 90 minutes. Gurugram Family of Three Die in Car-truck Collision in UP’s Muzaffarnagar.

Administration Issues Advisory to Allow Work from Home To Prevent Traffic Congestion in Gurugram

All corporate offices & private institutions are advised to allow Work From Home on 10th July 2025 to prevent traffic congestion, District Administration Gurugram issues advisory. "Due to 133mm heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours, including 103mm in just 90 minutes, Gurugram is… pic.twitter.com/nInr4FMqmF — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

