Muzaffarnagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed and as many were injured when their car hit a truck from behind on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Monday night near a toll plaza under the Chapar police station limits in the Muzaffarnagar district as the family was heading to Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The car was badly mangled by the impact of the accident. Locals and the staff of a nearby toll plaza got into the rescue effort immediately after the incident and informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (28), his wife Puja (26), and their three-year-old son Nishant, all residents of Gurugram.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A police officer said the other three passengers, including a woman, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)