Parts of the national capital recieved moderate rainfall on Wednesday, offering a little relief from the oppressive heat in the region. However, moderate to heavy rains in Gurugram caused severe water logging and traffic congestion in the city, pictures and videos of which are doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Gurugram traffic police issued an alert saying, "Water logging has been reported on NH-48 near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly." Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging on MG Road (See Pics).

Gurugram Rains Photos and Videos

#WATCH | Waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after heavy rainfall (Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk) pic.twitter.com/xN3JFuTc4p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

#WATCH | Heavy waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after rain lashed the city (Visuals from Narsinghpur Chowk) pic.twitter.com/B8Q7IlC8oh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Alert

Traffic Alert: Water logging has been reported on NH-48 near Narsinghpur towards Jaipur. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/h50xkILXhC — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) June 21, 2023

