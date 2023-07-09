Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Haryana especially Gurugram thereby leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls. Multiple videos of waterlogged streets of Gurugram have gone viral on social media. One video showed a local pushing his scooter through knee-deep water while another video showed an area near Sadar Police Station being severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall in the city. A few videos also showed waterlogging in Sohna, Narsinghpur Chowk and other areas of Gurugram as the city continued to receive heavy downpours. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Man Drags Scooter Through Knee-Deep Water

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Narsinghpur Chowk as the city continues to receive heavy rain pic.twitter.com/AhA4XtfUNX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Waterlogging Near Sadar Police Station

#WATCH | Area near Gurugram's Sadar Police Station witnesses severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/7LGN73L9lp — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Vehicles Wade Through Waterlogged Streets

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Sector-51 due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/IbpTl9KveV — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Severe Waterlogging on Sohna Road

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of the city, leading to severe waterlogging on Gurugram's Sohna road (Visuals from Sohna road) pic.twitter.com/UKInjT5jc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

