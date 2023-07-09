Several parts of Gurugram, including Sector 30, are experiencing persistent rainfall, resulting in significant waterlogging that is causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly delivery agents. News agency PTI shared a video that showed the struggles of delivery agents as they braced for heavy rains and waterlogged streets. As per the data from the district administration, Gurugram City recorded 150 mm of rain between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm on Sunday, which caused heavy water logging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and different part of the city. Gurugram Rains: Admin Issues Work From Home Advisory to Corporate, Private Offices Due to Heavy Rainfall To Avoid Traffic Congestion (Watch Video).

Gurugram Waterlogging Video:

VIDEO | Commuters, especially delivery agents, face inconvenience due to waterlogging at Sector 30, Gurugram following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/n15NoBgp6I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

