Gurugram, July 9: In view of the incessant rain the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav on Sunday issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to Work From Home (WFH) on Monday to avoid traffic congestion on roads. “This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously. We also advised the resident not to step outside unnecessarily due to rain,” Yadav said.

As per the data from the district administration Gurugram City recorded 150 mm of rain between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm on Sunday which caused heavy water logging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and different part of the city. Gurugram Rains Videos: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging in Sohna, Narsinghpur Chowk and Other Areas, Locals Seen Dragging Scooty in Knee-Deep Water.

Severe Waterlogging near Gurugram's Sector-51:

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Sector-51 due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/IbpTl9KveV — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The commuters on the expressway near Narsinghpur Chowk faced huge traffic congestion on the spot and some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.Pictures and videos of the submerged expressway and service lane at the Narsinghpur Chowk widely surfaced on social media.

Moreover, several pictures and videos were uploaded on Twitter on Sunday which showed the strong impact of huge rainfall all across the city roads. The Gurugram traffic police took to Twitter and updated commuters about traffic movements. The police asked commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

However, no major traffic congestion was reported on the national highway and other key junctions of the city due to the holiday. The worst affected points were Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul, Sector-30, 31, 38, 40, 44, 45, 47, 29, 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk Subhash Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

