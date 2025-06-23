A disturbing incident has come to light from Gurugram, where a young man was seen performing a deadly stunt on the busy Delhi-Jaipur expressway. The viral clip shows the youth losing his balance and falling in the middle of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram while performing the risky stunt. Luckily, the youth did not collide with any vehicle after falling in the middle of the road. In the 17-second clip, the youth is seen performing a stunt without any safety gear. He is also seen riding the two-wheeler while standing on his bike at high speed without any other safety gear except a helmet. Dangerous Stunts Caught on Camera in Gurugram: Man Seen Racing INR 6 Crore Lamborghini on Golf Course Road, Hanging Out of Window and Making Obscene Gestures; Police Launch Probe As Video Goes Viral.

Bike Rider Falls While Performing Stunt On Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

दिल्ली-जयपुर एक्सप्रेस वे पर बाइक स्टंट कर रहा युवक गुरुग्राम में संतुलन बिगडने के कारण गिरा बीच सडक पर pic.twitter.com/gsh3Z9AeHI — एक नजर (@1K_Nazar) June 22, 2025

