A video going viral on social media shows a young man recklessly performing high-speed stunts in a yellow Lamborghini, worth around INR 6 crore, on Gurugram’s posh Golf Course Road. Shot late Saturday night or early Sunday, the 45-second clip captures the driver swerving dangerously, racing another vehicle, and even hanging out of the window while making obscene gestures. Eyewitnesses confirmed the aggressive behavior, raising safety concerns. The vehicle’s partially visible license plate is being analyzed by police to trace the driver. Authorities have launched an investigation as the video sparks outrage over rising traffic violations on the upscale, high-traffic stretch. Gurugram Speed Breaker Viral Video: Unmarked Speed Breaker Causes Trucks, Cars To Fly Mid-Air, Citizen Complains (Watch Video).

