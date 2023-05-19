In a major development, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred the Allahabad HC order allowing the scientific survey of a “Shivling" which has allegedly been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in 2022 till next date. The order was passed on an appeal by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. The Uttar Pradesh and Central government also agreed to the adjournment of the proposed survey. ASI Survey at Gyanvapi Mosque: Varanasi Court Agrees to Hear Plea Seeking Archeological Survey of India Survey of Entire Masjid Complex.

Gyanvapi Mosque Case

Supreme Court says since the implications of the Allahabad High Court order that allowed carbon dating of the “Shivling” merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Government Agrees to Adjourn

Gyanvapi case: Centre and Uttar Pradesh govt agree to plea for adjourning proposed scientific survey of 'Shivling' for time being — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2023

