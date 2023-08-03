The petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, seeking to halt the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, has been rejected by the Allahabad High Court. The court's decision allows the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to initiate the survey inside the mosque complex, upholding a previous order by the Sessions court. Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case, confirmed that the ASI's survey will now proceed as per the court's ruling. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Trishul And Other Hindu Symbols Found On Premises, Says Advocate Saurabh Tiwari; Wants Site To Be Sealed (Watch Video).

Allahabad HC Rejects Petition, Allows ASI Survey

Allahabad High Court allows the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ONYJhAipeJ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

#WATCH | Allahabad HC has said that ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex to start. Sessions court order upheld by HC: Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi survey case pic.twitter.com/mnQJrTzS09 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

