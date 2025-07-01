In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding car crashed into people at the Raja Ji Haveli Hotel located on the National Highway - 9. The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday night, June 30, in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. A CCTV footage of the accident has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that one person died in the accident. According to reports, the speeding car crashed into people at the Raja Ji Haveli Hotel on National Highway 9. A young man named Ajit Pal lost his life. It is learnt that Pal had gone to the hotel to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday. However, the speeding car seen in the video crushed people before jumping over the hotel's stairs and foundation and crashing into a wall. The out-of-control car struck Pal and three others. While Ajit died on the spot, three others are said to be injured. It is reported that the accident took place as the driver of the car lost control. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Car Crashes Into People Outside Raja Ji Haveli Hotel in Uttar Pradesh (Trigger Warning)

खौफनाक हादसे का ये वीडियो हापुड़ का है.. नेशनल हाईवे 9 पर बने राजा हवेली होटल में तेज रफ्तार कार लोगों को टक्कर मारते हुए घुस गई.. हादसे में अजीत पाल नाम के युवक की मौत हो गई है. होटल में अजीत पाल की प्रेमिका की बर्थडे पार्टी चल रही थी. अजीत प्रेमिका को विश करने वहां गया था. इसी… pic.twitter.com/YDgfJRDsDF — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) July 1, 2025

