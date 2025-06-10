In a bizarre incident that has shocked Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman orchestrated an INR 15 lakh robbery at her in-laws' home with her lover. The woman, identified as Neha, along with her boyfriend Nigam, meticulously planned the heist, making off with INR 15 lakh in cash and significant jewellery. To mislead police, Neha fabricated a story, claiming that criminals posing as an LIC agent attacked her while she was alone at home and carried out the loot. However, a police investigation, aided by crucial CCTV footage, quickly unravelled her deceit, leading to the arrest of both Neha and Nigam and the recovery of the stolen goods. Hapur: Helmet-Clad Man Sets Parked Car Ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Apna Ghar Colony Before Fleeing Spot, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Woman Orchestrates INR 15 Lakh Robbery at In-Laws' House in Hapur

UP के हापुड़ में अज़ब प्रेम की गज़ब कहानी सामने आई है। यहाँ प्रेमी की चाहत में घर की बहू नेहा क्रिमनल बन गई। बॉयफ्रेंड निगम संग मिलकर ससुराल में डकैती डलवा दी। कहानी यह बना दी की बदमाश LIC एजेंट बनकर आए थे... 15 लाख का कैश व लाखो के ज़ेवर लूट ले गए। FIR होने के बाद पुलिस ने जाँच… pic.twitter.com/NWt4FTd2qK — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)