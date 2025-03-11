A video going viral on social media shows a helmet-clad woman setting a car ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident was caught on camera installed in the residential society in Hapur. It is reported that the incident occurred at the Apna Ghar colony located on Delhi Road in Hapur's Nagar Kotwali area. The incident came to light after the owner of the vehicle lodged a complaint with the police. As per a report in FPJ, the car owner was identified as Devendra Singh Meena, a resident of Rajasthan, who works as a Field Officer at the Canara Bank branch in the village of Upaida. In his complaint, Meena said that on Monday night, March 10, a man wearing a helmet approached the car and later set the vehicle ablaze before fleeing the spot. After a video of the incident surfaced online, Hapur police said that necessary legal action is being taken. Hapur Shocker: Dalit Woman Raped, Forced to Settle Matter for INR 2.5 Lakh in UP; Accused Booked 2 Years Later After He Circulates Sex Assault Video.

Man Sets Car on Fire in Hapur

उक्त प्रकरण स्थानीय पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) March 11, 2025

