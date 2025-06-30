A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a minor girl was raped by a man in Hardoi. According to a journalist, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), a man raped and killed a 6-year-old girl in Hardoi. The incident came to light after the victim's body was found in a drain. The police arrested the accused, identified as Sachin, after he was shot during a police encounter. Hardoi Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose After Catching Her With Lover in Uttar Pradesh; Accused in Custody.

Minor Girl Raped and Murdered in Hardoi

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

