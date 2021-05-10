Haryana Announces Rs 5,000 Aid for Families Below Poverty Line

It has been decided to provide Rs 5000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has stopped and they have to stay in isolation amid COVID. So they were facing a lot of difficulties: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/AYV4XMVGaY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

