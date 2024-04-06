A massive fire broke out in Haryana today, April 6. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in four parked vehicles in sector-12 Gurugram. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire tenders brought the blaze under control. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. Fire Breaks out in Slum in Haryana's Rewari.

Massive Fire in Haryana

#WATCH | Haryana: A fire broke out in four parked vehicles in sector-12 Gurugram. Four fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/COvrIlACDx — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

