A few youths of Jhinda and Rattak villages of Karnal district pelted bricks and stones on the team of the Vigilance and Electricity department on Tuesday. The team had arrived in the villages for checking and seizing of the meters. They were attacked by the locals in front of the police personnel. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Mathura Authority Cuts Electricity of Shahi Idgah Mosque Over Illegal Connection.

Youths Pelt Stones on Vigilance and Electricity Department Team:

The youths of village threw bricks and stones on the team of Vigilance and Electricity department in the front of police personnel over seizing & checking suspected meters from Jhinda and Rattak village in Karnal. pic.twitter.com/q9kpGHddpc — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 15, 2023

