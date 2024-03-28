The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 28, directed the Central government to recognize the adoption of a child from Uganda by an Indian couple. The court remarked while stating that Uganda is not a signatory to the Hague Adoption Convention. The high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that Uganda not being a signatory of the Convention could not be at reason to alienate the rights of a child of Indian citizens. "Even though the adoption has not happened under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, and in a country which is not a signatory to Hague Convention, but adoption has happened, the rights of a child of Indian citizens, who have adopted, cannot be left marooned," the court stated. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost After Karnataka Examination Authority 'Illegally' Allots MD Respiratory Seat to Another Candidate.

HC on Adoption

Karnataka High Court directs Centre to recognise adoption of child from Uganda by Indian couple report by @satyendra_w https://t.co/TJgcbhjjAh — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)