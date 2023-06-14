A landlord cannot refuse to take back possession of leased property from the tenant on the ground that the premises were damaged, reported Bar and Bench, citing an observation made by the Patiala House Court in Delhi. A single-bench headed by district judge Vineeta Goyal cited the Delhi High Court's verdict in HS Bedi v. National Highway Authority of India to observe that "It is well-settled that the landlord cannot refuse to take over the possession of the suit property upon determination of lease on the ground that the property has been damaged or not restored to its original position." HC on Live-in Couple and Divorce: Couples in Live-in Relationship Cannot Seek Divorce, Says Kerala High Court.

HC On Landlord Damage To Property:

Landlord cannot refuse to take possession of premises from tenant citing damage to property: Delhi Court Read more here: https://t.co/JLqkYzv2G0 pic.twitter.com/fSbvSIcGIU — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)