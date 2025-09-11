Recently, a Delhi court directed NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat to pay INR 10,000 as damages to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for liking a defamatory tweet alleging that he had been accused of rape. As per the court order passed on September 8, District Judge Satyabrata Panda of the Patiala House Courts said that he was quantifying the damages at INR 10,000 against the claim of INR 20 lakh after considering the mitigating factors, including the fact that Iyer-Mitra is "no stranger to controversy". The court said that on various occasions, Mitra has indulged in making objectionable, derogatory and reprehensible comments against various persons or sections of society through his social media posts. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the Delhi-based court passed the order while hearing a defamation suit filed by Mitra against Rawat and a Mumbai-based lawyer, Dushyant Arora. Ashish Kapoor Sexual Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Rape Accused TV Actor to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

