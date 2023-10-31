A Delhi court recently said that prenuptial agreements should be made mandatory before entering into marriage. The court made this observation while stating that parties to the marriage need not face law-induced mental cruelty. As per a report in Bar and Bench, Harish Kumar, Family Court judge of the Patiala House Courts made the observation while granting divorce to a couple on a no-fault basis. The couple were reportedly involved in legal battles for the last seven years. HC on Divorce: Family Courts Cannot Grant Divorce on Ground of Breakdown of Marriage Under Hindu Marriage Act, Says Delhi High Court.

Court on Divorce

"Make prenuptial agreements mandatory": Delhi court while granting no-fault divorce to couple Read full story: https://t.co/dAfuwattM3 pic.twitter.com/cTEJxBRzjn — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)