The Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s Section 498A, which makes it illegal for in-laws to abuse their spouses, is being used as a weapon by irate wives, according to the Jharkhand High Court. Judge Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said that such lawsuits are frequently brought by women in a moment of passion over little matters, without giving them more thought. The Court further stated that minor marital disputes frequently take on grave consequences, leading to the commission of horrible crimes in which spouses falsely accuse family elders. HC on Bickering Between Couple: Daily Dispute Between Husband and Wife Not 'Cruelty' Under Section 498A of IPC, Says Calcutta High Court.

HC on Lawsuit Against In-Laws

