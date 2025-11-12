In a stunning diplomatic first, US President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda commander once branded a terrorist, at the White House on Monday. The meeting marked the first-ever visit by a Syrian leader since 1946. A viral video from the event shows Trump playfully spraying perfume on Al-Sharaa and asking, “How many wives?” When Al-Sharaa replies “one,” Trump laughs, “You never know!” The two leaders exchanged symbolic gifts, with Al-Sharaa presenting replicas of ancient Syrian artefacts, including what he called the “first alphabet in history.” Acknowledging his guest’s past, Trump remarked, “We’ve all had rough pasts, but he has had a rough past and I think that’s why he has a chance.” Donald Trump to Host Syria’s Ahmed Al-Sharaa in First White House Visit in 80 Years.

Trump Teases Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa With ‘How Many Wives?’ Joke During Historic White House Meet

Lmaooo. Trump gave the President of Syria a bottle of Trump cologne earlier this week when he visited the White House. “The other one is for your wife. How many wives?” “One.” “With you guys, I never know.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/3mUqwCIxva — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 12, 2025

WATCH: President Trump sprayed his branded fragrance on the President of Syria, then casually asked how many wives he has - full video pic.twitter.com/aU5wUN5m2b — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 12, 2025

