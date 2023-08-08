The State Government has been ordered by the Kerala High Court to establish a State Level Multidisciplinary Committee made up of professionals to review requests for performing sex-selective procedures on intersex infants.

A pediatrician/pediatric endocrinologist, a paediatric surgeon, and a child psychiatrist/child psychologist will make up the Committee.

The Government was also urged by the Single Judge Bench of Justice V.G. Arun to issue a rule governing sex-selective procedures on babies and children within three months. The parents of a 7-year-old boy who was born with ambiguous genitalia asked the court in this case for permission to have genital reconstructive surgery so they could raise the boy as a female. HC on Right To Choose Sex: Rajasthan High Court Says Everyone Has the Right To Pick Their Gender.

HC Refuses to Order Sex Selective Surgery

