Coolers and sprinklers have been installed for animals at a zoo in Ahmedabad to protect them from the soaring temperatures. Earlier this week, coolers, seasonal fruits, multivitamin doses, and adequate water were arranged for the animals in Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, in Jharkhand. This comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for states amid soaring temperatures. Soaring Mercury in Jharkhand: Air-Cooler, Seasonal Fruits, Multi-Vitamins for Animals at Birsa Zoo in Ranchi.

Coolers At Ahmedabad Zoo

#WATCH | Gujarat: Coolers and sprinklers installed for animals at a zoo in Ahmedabad to protect them from the scorching heat. (19.04) pic.twitter.com/yt6qvVqwQ0 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

