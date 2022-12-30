Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100. A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise. On Wednesday morning, she was admitted to the super-specialty UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre morning due to some health issues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP NAdda, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and several other political leaders across India have condoled the demise of PM Modi's mother. Heeraben Modi Dies: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Passes Away at 100 at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

हीरा बा ने जिन संघर्षों का सामना करते हुए परिवार का पालन पोषण किया वो सभी के लिए एक आदर्श हैं। उनका त्यागपूर्ण तपस्वी जीवन सदा हमारी स्मृति में रहेगा। पूरा देश दुःख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी व उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ा है। करोड़ों लोगों की प्रार्थना आपके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022

सादगी, तपस्या और कर्म की त्रिवेणी माँ के चरणों में सादर प्रणाम निवेदित करता हूँ। ईश्वर प्रधानमंत्री जी व परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें और पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 30, 2022

Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

Deepest condolences to Hon’ble @narendramodi ji on the passing away of his mother. May her soul rest in eternal peace. #HeerabenModi — Sabnawaz Ahmad (@SabnawazAhmad) December 30, 2022

Smt. #HeerabenModi ji ,mother of honourable PM is no more with us .My prayers and condolences are with Shri @narendramodi ji and family members.#OmShanti.Respectful Tributes!!! https://t.co/ifGV5e5aQa — Poonam Gupta (@poonamguptabjp) December 30, 2022

