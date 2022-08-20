The State Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday said that 21 people died, 12 were injured, and 6 people were missing in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides, and accidents in the state. Besides, CM Jairam Thakur also reviewed disaster management preparedness with DCs and SPs, via video conferencing.

Check Tweet:

Himachal Pradesh | 21 dead, 12 injured, 6 missing in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides & accidents in the state: State Disaster Management Authority — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

