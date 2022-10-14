The Election Commission of India on Friday, October 14 announced the dates of Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12, and results on December 8.

Assembly polling in #HimachalPradesh to be held on 12th November; Counting of votes to be held on 8th December pic.twitter.com/t4y3Hsx9xi — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

