Urban Development Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved revised pay scales of about 2 lakh employees of the state government inducted from January 1, 2016. He further said that the employees would get the salary of January 2022 payable in February 2022 in the revised pay scale approved by the state.

Check Tweet:

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved revised pay scales of about 2 lakh employees of the state government from January 1, 2016. The employees would get salary of January, 2022 payable in February 2022 in revised pay scale: Urban Development Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj pic.twitter.com/U1x7Tc6KfS — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

