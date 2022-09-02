Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Dharamshala’s Khanyara damaged several buildings and washed away vehicles on Friday. Debris and destruction were witnessed in wake of the flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in the village. "Heavy rains triggered flash flood here. Shops, electricity transformers swept away. Loss still being estimated, but we're sure they're high," a local was quoted as saying.

