Panic erupted in Kamarpur village of Himachal Pradesh’s Una on Monday when a leopard prowling near fields attacked locals, leaving three people injured, including one seriously in the eye. A video from the incident shows villagers cornering the big cat with sticks and rods while dogs chase it, but the frightened leopard retaliated in self-defence before fleeing into nearby bushes. Passersby reportedly panicked after hearing its growl, triggering the attack. Locals revealed the leopard had been frequently spotted near the fields, posing a constant threat to children and residents. Forest department teams later captured the leopard safely as villagers continue to express concern over their safety. Leopard Attacks Sleeping Dog in Haridwar, Chased Away by Pack of Street Dogs; Video Surfaces.

Leopard Beaten in Himachal Pradesh

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Street Dogs of Bombay), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

