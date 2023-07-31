Heavuu rainfall continued to lash several areas of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla. The heavy downpour in the state has led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of Shimla. A video of houses in Rampur developing cracks following incessant rainfall has also gone viral on social media. Jai Chand, Tehsildar of Rampur said, "Because of excessive rain, there have been a lot of damages in the Rampur subdivision…more than 100 houses have developed cracks…relief works are being done, we are providing all the necessary items to the people." Himachal Floods: Ex-Shimla Dy Mayor Registers FIR Against NHAI and Four-lane Road Building Company.

Houses in Rampur Develop Cracks

“Because of excessive rain, there have been a lot of damages in the Rampur subdivision…more than 100 houses have developed cracks…relief works are being done, we are providing all the necessary items to the people”: Jai Chand, Tehsildar, Rampur pic.twitter.com/OmlFees5cf — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

