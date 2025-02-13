While young couples prepared for Valentine’s Day, members of the Hindu Jagruti Manch arrived at parks in Ghaziabad carrying sticks. They questioned couples sitting in the parks, claiming their actions were to prevent alleged misconduct. The group argued that February 14 should be observed as a day of remembrance for the Pulwama attack martyrs, urging people to light a lamp in their honor instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day. Additionally, they accused a particular community of misleading Hindu girls. Meanwhile, the group’s actions have sparked debates on freedom and cultural policing in India. ‘Lathi Worship Ahead of Valentine’s Day’: Kranti Sena Activists Perform ‘Lath Pujan’ Ahead of February 14, Video Surfaces.

Hindu Jagruti Manch Members Patrol Park With Sticks

एक तरफ जहां वैलेंटाइन डे के लिए युवा तैयारी कर रहे हैं वहीं हिंदू जागृति मंच से जुड़े लोग गाजियाबाद में पार्कों में लाठी डंडे से लैस होकर पहुंच रहे हैं. यहां पार्को में बैठे युवाओं से पूछताछ भी कर रहे हैं. इनका आरोप है की एक तरफ पुलवामा हमला इसी तारीख को हुआ था तो 14 फरवरी के दिन… pic.twitter.com/nc8p3nSxIV — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) February 12, 2025

