Holi 2021: Gujarat Government Issues Guidelines, Bans Public Celebrations, Mass Events on Dhuleti Day

Considering the prevailing COVID19 situation in the state, Holi can be celebrated traditionally with limited rituals. Organizers need to be vigilant about strict adherence. Public celebrations & mass events will not be allowed on Dhuleti Day: Gujarat Goverment — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)