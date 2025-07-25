A video showing a cop consuming drugs while on security duty has surfaced on social media from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. In the video, the sub-inspector, identified as Praveen Kumar, reportedly a gunman assigned to a senior political leader, is seen sitting on a cot while taking drugs. After the video emerged, Hoshiarpur’s Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed that Praveen Kumar has been immediately removed from his security duties and transferred to the police lines. Departmental action has been initiated, and a thorough investigation is underway. The SSP also revealed that Kumar’s family had previously admitted him to a de-addiction centre. Cross-Border Espionage Bid Busted: Punjab Police Arrest 2 for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan-Based Handler on Indian Army Movements.

Video Shows Cop Using Drugs on Duty in Punjab

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)