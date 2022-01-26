In hotline exchanged between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. "PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon", Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in tweet.

17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control.

Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju#MiramTaron pic.twitter.com/382JGIPdXY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)