The highly-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction is taking place today (December 15), where all six teams will want to fill in gaps in their squads. The WPL 2025 Auction will be held in Bengaluru and will commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights for the event and will provide live telecast viewing option on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Viacom 18 holds the digital rights for WPL 2025 auction and will provide a live streaming viewing option on the JioCinema app and website for free live streaming. Sports 18 will also provide live viewing option on Sports 18 1 SD and HD. WPL 2025 Auction: When and Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue for Women’s Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

WPL 2025 Auction Live

