The Kerala High Court recently voiced its concern over the increasing number of stray dogs, terming it a “menace to society”. The court pointed out that the fear of aggressive stray dogs has led to children being afraid to go to school alone and residents avoiding morning walks in certain areas. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, who presided over the bench, noted that actions against these canines often face opposition from dog lovers. However, he asserted that “human beings should be given more preference than stray dogs”. The judge suggested that local self-government authorities could issue licenses to those dog lovers who advocate for stray dogs. He further proposed that while issuing these licenses, the authorities could impose conditions in accordance with the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules (ABC Rules) of 2023. HC on Stray Dog Attack: Human Lives Should Be Given More Preference Over Stray Dogs, Says Kerala High Court.

Kerala HC on Stray Dogs

Kerala High Court says - humans should be given priority over stray dogs. If animal lovers come forward to rescue stray dogs, local bodies should issue licenses as per the rules. The High Court also said that dog lovers should also be aware that the nuisance of stray dogs is… pic.twitter.com/eCZpf1S8D5 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)