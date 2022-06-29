The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced results for inter first and second year students. A Conjoined twins in Hyderabad have cleared the Telangana Intermediate examinations with first-class. The conjoined twins named Veena and Vani have defied all odds and achieved the feat. Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod extended special greeting to the twin sisters.

