Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2022-23. PM Modi termed the budget, "people friendly" and "progressive". He will speak about the budget in detail at 11 am tomorrow.

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

मैं वित्त मंत्री निर्मला जी और उनकी पूरी टीम को इस People Friendly और Progressive बजट के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई देता हूं: PM @narendramodi #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 1, 2022

I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this 'People Friendly and Progressive budget'. I will speak in detail on the Budget at 11 am tomorrow: PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/GPGMHcWMvJ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

PM Narendra Modi's Reaction On Budget 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)