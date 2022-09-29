Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday backed out from the race to be the next Congress party president following the political crisis in the state. Rajasthan CM met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. He said that he has "apologised" to Sonia Gandhi over the rebel crisis, at a meeting today at her house. "I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight in the polls. When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident, I've decided not to contest the elections," Gehlot said in Delhi.

Ashok Gehlot Backs Out:

