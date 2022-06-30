Sanjay Raut will appear before ED in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case tomorrow. "I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate office tomorrow," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. ED had sent a second summon to Raut, asking him to appear before them on July 1 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

