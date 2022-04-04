Sanjay Kumar, ACS Education and Cabinet of Bihar on Monday said that if a person is caught drinking alcohol for the first time, he or she will be fined Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. Kumar also said that the person has to undergo 30-days imprisonment if they do not agree to pay the fine. "If a person is caught drinking alcohol for 2nd time, he/she to undergo 1 yr imprisonment," he said.

