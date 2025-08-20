The Nagpur Police has registered an FIR against Psephologist and Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) co-director Sanjay Kumar over controversial social media posts on the Maharashtra elections, reported news agency ANI. The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the BNS, including sections 175, 353(1)(b), 212, and 340(1)(2), indicating charges related to false information and potential election-related violations. Sanjay Kumar had claimed massive fluctuations in voter numbers between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra. According to his post, Nashik West had seen a 47% rise in voters while Hingna recorded a 43% jump. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had cited Sanjay Kumar's findings to back his long-running charge of “vote chori” (vote theft) and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP. ‘Attempt To Create a Narrative’: ICSSR To Issue Show-Cause Notice to CSDS After Lokniti Co-Director Sanjay Kumar’s Erroneous Maharashtra Elections Data Post Sparks Political Row.

Sanjay Kumar Booked

Nagpur Police have registered an FIR against Sanjay Kumar, an official from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), following controversial social media posts related to Maharashtra elections. The FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the BNS, including… pic.twitter.com/FY1m0fYXoq — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Sanjay Kumar's Now-Deleted Controversial Maharashtra Election Post

CSDS Sanjay Kumar apologized for the tweet posted regarding Maharashtra Assembly Elections. He said that error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. His TWEET is deleted now but screenshot is attached. His data was quoted by many INC & Opposition leaders for… https://t.co/uUADLz9lrQ pic.twitter.com/FBBDMd1l0w — Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) August 19, 2025

