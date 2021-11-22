Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched “Mission Punjab” from Moga where he announced that if his party forms government in Punjab in 2022, the party will give Rs 1000 per month to every woman of the state who is above 18 years of age.

If we form govt in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has 3 female members then each will get Rs 1000. This'll be the world's biggest women empowerment program: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Moga pic.twitter.com/7hAwC4achY — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)