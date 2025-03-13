Dr Abhishek Swarnkar, a 39-year-old scientist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, tragically died following a violent altercation over a parking dispute near his rented home in Sector 67. Originally from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Dr. Swarnkar was a distinguished researcher whose work had been featured in international journals. Having recently returned to India after working in Switzerland, he joined IISER as a project scientist. Despite undergoing a kidney transplant and being on dialysis, he continued his academic pursuits. On Tuesday night, an argument with a neighbor, Monty, escalated when Monty allegedly pushed him to the ground and assaulted him. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing Dr. Swarnkar collapsing after the attack. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Delhi: Indian Foreign Services Officer Jitendra Rawat Dies by Suicide in Chanakyapuri, No Foul Play Suspected.

IISER Scientist Dr Abhishek Swarnkar Dies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)