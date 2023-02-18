Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared an article on Twitter and called it "interesting". The article stated that Delhi IIT has build a time capsule ahead of time which can store over 750 letters and postcards. The "time capsule" by IIT Delhi has been designed for Amritpex 2023 - the national philately exhibition which ended on Wednesday at Pragati Maidan. Retweeting this article, PM Modi called it interesting. PM Narendra Modi Visited Bageshwar Dham and Met Dhirendra Shastri? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Fake Video on Prime Minister.

PM Modi Calls It “Interesting”

